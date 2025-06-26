ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 4482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENGIE has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE Stock Performance

About ENGIE

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

