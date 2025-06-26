Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,276.00 and last traded at $1,273.73, with a volume of 759970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,253.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $542.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.