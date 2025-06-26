Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $386.50 and last traded at $386.39, with a volume of 34078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.84.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 126,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

