Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 48002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 163.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $500,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. This represents a 18.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,861,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 260,559 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3,141.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 913,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 885,311 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 497,457 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 483,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

