BT Group (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.62), with a volume of 108716023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.62).

BT Group Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of £18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About BT Group

In related news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.60), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($349,279.14). Insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Featured Stories

