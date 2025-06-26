Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). 8,878,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,687,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £23.72 million, a P/E ratio of 45,592.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.56.
Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.
