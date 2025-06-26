Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04). 5,227,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,421,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Great Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity at Great Southern Copper

In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Charles Richard William Bond bought 379,822 shares of Great Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,991.10 ($25,947.67). 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.