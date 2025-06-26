New World Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,500.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IJR stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

