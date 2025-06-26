Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

