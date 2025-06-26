Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lennar by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 268,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

