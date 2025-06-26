HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $171.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock valued at $35,782,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

