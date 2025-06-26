TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Dale Martin Knecht Sells 3,309 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $122,697.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,452.72. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,487 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $292,067.87.
- On Monday, June 9th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $38,760.00.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00.
TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.5%
NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $39.20 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.
TTM Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
