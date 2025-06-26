Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells 5,129 Shares of Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $68,933.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,675,683.84. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Venu Trading Down 12.2%

VENU opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Venu Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Venu in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

