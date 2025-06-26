Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $53.07 million and $8.98 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,009,612,051 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,734,612,051.59271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00778032 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $9,302,477.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

