CARV (CARV) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

CARV (CARV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, CARV has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CARV token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CARV has a total market cap of $28.46 million and $17.70 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CARV Profile

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,436,095.82 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.23096821 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $17,242,680.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

