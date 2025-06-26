HI One Day Volume Hits $98.74 Thousand (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $255.59 thousand and $98.74 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00002634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00009202 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $102,598.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

