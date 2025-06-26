JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for approximately $183.73 or 0.00171325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $164.60 million and $527.82 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 895,865 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 895,874.95597051. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 185.70437221 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $600.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

