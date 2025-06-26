Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,433,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17,679.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,341,000 after buying an additional 1,996,882 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 325,949 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

