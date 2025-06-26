T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total transaction of $16,102,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,149,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,437,400,365.44. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $15,755,904.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40.

On Thursday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.