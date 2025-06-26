Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Yahav Yulzari Sells 241,160 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Yahav Yulzari sold 241,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,738,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,846,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,584,982.60. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yahav Yulzari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 25th, Yahav Yulzari sold 52,867 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $1,070,028.08.

On Friday, June 20th, Yahav Yulzari sold 8,259 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $157,251.36.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Yahav Yulzari sold 4,700 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $89,300.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Yahav Yulzari sold 5,144 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $97,838.88.

On Thursday, June 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 48,981 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $933,088.05.

On Monday, May 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,608,140.64.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 5.93.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGY

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.