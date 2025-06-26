Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Yahav Yulzari Sells 241,160 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Yahav Yulzari sold 241,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,738,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,846,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,584,982.60. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yahav Yulzari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Yahav Yulzari sold 52,867 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $1,070,028.08.
- On Friday, June 20th, Yahav Yulzari sold 8,259 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $157,251.36.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Yahav Yulzari sold 4,700 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $89,300.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Yahav Yulzari sold 5,144 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $97,838.88.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 48,981 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $933,088.05.
- On Monday, May 12th, Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,608,140.64.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 5.93.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PGY
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.