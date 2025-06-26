SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

