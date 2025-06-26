Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 6,245 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMEE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

