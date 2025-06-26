HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $257.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

