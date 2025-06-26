Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

