SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

EDIV opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

