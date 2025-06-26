Cormark Lowers Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$44.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.01 and a 52-week high of C$49.25.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

