Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial Q2 Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

