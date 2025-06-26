Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 668,553 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $106,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in FOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,006,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

