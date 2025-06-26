Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 3,084 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned 1.53% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

