Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

