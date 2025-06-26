International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

