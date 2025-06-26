Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold” Rating

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

