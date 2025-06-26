TSE:AYA Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 3.6%

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,900.00. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.