Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 139,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,548 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

