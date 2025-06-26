Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $4.34 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.