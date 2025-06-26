Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 159.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.1% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

