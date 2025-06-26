Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $22.36 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 91.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.