Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,389 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $139.16 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.