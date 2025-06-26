Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,845,000 after acquiring an additional 544,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,441,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -16.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

