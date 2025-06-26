Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

