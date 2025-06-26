Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GSK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in GSK by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.11%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

