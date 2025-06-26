Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

