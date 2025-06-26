Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,768 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.