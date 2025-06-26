Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,346,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

