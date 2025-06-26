Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $236.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

