Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1,162.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,333,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148,639 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 5.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $58,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "negative" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

