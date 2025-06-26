Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $252,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

