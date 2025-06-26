Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 952.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,894 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 4.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $49,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,439 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

