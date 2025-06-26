Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,042,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

