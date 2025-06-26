Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $10,574,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 16,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $258.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $183.84 and a one year high of $263.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total value of $2,011,940.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,426,908.63. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

